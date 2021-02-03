35
+ digg
RIP KING

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The respected actor had a career stretching back to the 1950s, but won his Oscar for best supporting actor for "Beginners" in 2011.

The Lede

The Canadian actor's seven-decade-long career included a number of movies that have become beloved favorites and cultural touchstones, including "The Sound of Music" and "The Man Who Would Be King."

Key Details

  • Plummer is best known for his 1965 role as Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music." Plummer later expressed outrage that his singing was dubbed in the movie: "The only reason I did this bloody thing was so I could do a musical on stage on film!"
  • More recently, he appeared in Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" (2019).
  • Plummer is survived by his wife Elaine Taylor and his daughter from his first marriage to Tammy Grimes, Amanda Plummer.

Other articles and videos you might like