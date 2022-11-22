'Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers'
Reality TV Couple Todd And Julie Chrisley Sentenced To Years In Prison For Bank Fraud And Tax Evasion
The Lede
Todd and Julie Chrisley, the couple known for their reality TV series "Chrisley Knows Best," have received years-long prison sentences for federal fraud and hiding their wealth from tax authorities.
Key Details
- Todd Chrisley received a 12-year sentence while Julie Chrisley was handed seven years, according to the US attorney's office.
- A federal jury in Atlanta found the couple guilty of fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud the United States back in June. They were accused of conspiring to defraud Atlanta banks out of more than $30m in fraudulent loans in a years-long scheme.
- Prosecutors wrote: "The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work."