‘Self-indulgent brutality'
Chris Dawson Of 'Teacher's Pet' Podcast Jailed For 24 Years For Wife’s Murder
The Lede
Chris Dawson, who inspired the true crime podcast "The Teacher's Pet," has been sentenced to a maximum of 24 years for the murder of his wife Lynette Simms in 1982.
Key Details
- The former teacher, 74, was sentenced on Friday in a judgement that lasted just 26 minutes. A non-parole period of 18 years was set.
- The judge said the precise way in which Simms died is not known — a body has not been recovered — but said Dawson was motivated to kill his wife so he could be with his former student and daughters' babysitter, known only as JC.
- Investigative journalist Hedley Thomas's popular podcast about the case, "The Teacher's Pet," has received 60 million downloads globally.