'excuse me, chill out'
Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown After His AMA Win Gets Booed
The Lede
After Chris Brown's "favorite male R&B artist" win at last night's American Music Awards received boos from the audience, presenter Kelly Rowland — who accepted the award on his behalf — sternly told the crowd to "chill out."
Key Details
- Rowland went on to say: "I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you, congratulations."
- Brown had been scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson tribute at the awards show but was canceled at the last minute, for reasons Brown said were "unknown."
- The R&B artist has been a controversial figure since pleading guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.