A SIMPLE SUMMARY
The China-Taiwan Tension, Explained
910 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via bbc.co.uk
The Lede
Taiwan, an island near the coast of south east China, split from China after World War II and views itself as a sovereign country. China, on the other hand, sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually re-join it. But why is tension between the two nations rising?
Key Details
- Only 13 countries currently recognise Taiwan as an independent country, and China puts significant diplomatic pressure on other nations not to recognise Taiwan.
- China insists it has peaceful intentions — but if it attempted to reunify by military means, its armed forces would dwarf Taiwan's.
- Though the US only recognises Beijing's Chinese government, Biden has said it would defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression, drawing a parallel between the two countries' situation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments