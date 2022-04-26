IN THE HENAN PROVINCE
First Human Case Of H3N8 Bird Flu Reported In China
The Lede
After getting a fever and showing some symptoms, a four-year-old child in China's Henan province was found to have the H3N8 bird flu variant, on April 5, the National Health Commission said. The child had been in contact with home raised cows and chickens, added the Commission.
Key Details
- The National Health Commission says that the H3N8 variant is found in dogs and horses, sometimes seals — and are yet to report a human case.
- Nicola Lewis, an influenza expert, told Reuters that some genes in this virus were detected in poultry and wild birds previously.
- Though the Health Commission's initial study showed that the risk of a large-scale epidemic was low, Erik Karlsson, from the Institute Pasteur in Cambodia, told Reuters that "we need to be concerned about all spillover events."
Comments
