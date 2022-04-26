Popular
IN THE HENAN PROVINCE

First Human Case Of H3N8 Bird Flu Reported In China
Reuters reports that the Chinese health authority has recorded the first human infection with the H3N8 bird flu strain.

After getting a fever and showing some symptoms, a four-year-old child in China's Henan province was found to have the H3N8 bird flu variant, on April 5, the National Health Commission said. The child had been in contact with home raised cows and chickens, added the Commission.

  • The National Health Commission says that the H3N8 variant is found in dogs and horses, sometimes seals — and are yet to report a human case.
  • Nicola Lewis, an influenza expert, told Reuters that some genes in this virus were detected in poultry and wild birds previously.
  • Though the Health Commission's initial study showed that the risk of a large-scale epidemic was low, Erik Karlsson, from the Institute Pasteur in Cambodia, told Reuters that "we need to be concerned about all spillover events."

  1. Jim Kehoe 13 minutes ago

    Thanks china

