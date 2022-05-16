Tragic
Teenager Charged In Deadly Chicago Shooting
The Lede
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park on Saturday evening. A curfew banning unaccompanied minors in the park after 6pm will be enforced Thursday through Sunday in response to the violence.
Key Details
- The 17-year-old, who was due in juvenile court today, also faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery.
- The teen who died was shot near the chest and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
- Police said a total of 26 minors and five adults were arrested at the park on Saturday evening, with eight guns confiscated and five gun arrests made.
