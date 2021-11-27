QUEEN SH*T
Charli XCX Had A Wardrobe Malfunction At An Awards Show — And Then Shared It To Instagram
Submitted by Molly Bradley via billboard.com
The Lede
While Charli XCX's own wardrobe malfunction was not seen during the actual award show, she posted the full footage of the pre-recorded presentation to social media.
Key Details
- The ARIA Awards took place last Wednesday in Sydney, Australia, but just two days ago, Charli XCX posted the full footage of her presentation, including the wardrobe malfunction, to her Instagram.
- The singer presented the award for best pop release, which went to The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber for their song "Stay."
- Charli XCX's new album, "Crash," is slated for release on March 18, 2022.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Stephen Sondheim, Award-Winning Musical Composer, Is Dead At 91
The Broadway songwriter, famous for musicals like "West Side Story," "Sunday in the Park with George" and "Into the Woods," died early Friday morning.