Charli XCX Had A Wardrobe Malfunction At An Awards Show — And Then Shared It To Instagram
Charli XCX was recording a presentation for the 2021 ARIA Awards when her spaghetti strap slipped to reveal her breast. Since it was pre-recorded, audiences didn't see it at the show — but she shared it with fans.

While Charli XCX's own wardrobe malfunction was not seen during the actual award show, she posted the full footage of the pre-recorded presentation to social media.

  • The ARIA Awards took place last Wednesday in Sydney, Australia, but just two days ago, Charli XCX posted the full footage of her presentation, including the wardrobe malfunction, to her Instagram.
  • The singer presented the award for best pop release, which went to The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber for their song "Stay."
  • Charli XCX's new album, "Crash," is slated for release on March 18, 2022.

