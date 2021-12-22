SENTENCING TO BE SCHEDULED SOON
Charles Lieber, Harvard Professor, Found Guilty Of Hiding Ties To A Chinese-Run Recruitment Program
Prosecutors said that Lieber didn't disclose his involvement in a Chinese program, called Thousand Talents Plan, that was designed to recruit individuals with foreign tech knowledge and intellectual property to the country. He pled not guilty to two counts — four tax offenses and making false statements to authorities.
- Lieber denied any relationship with the program after US authorities and the National Institutes of Health — one of his research funders — questioned him.
- Prosecutors estimate Lieber received $50,000 per month from the Wuhan University of Technology and over $1.5 million in total from the Chinese program, which he didn't disclose.
- Lieber published articles, organized conferences and applied for patents on behalf of the Chinese University in return for the financial compensation he received.
