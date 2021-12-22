Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SENTENCING TO BE SCHEDULED SOON

Charles Lieber, Harvard Professor, Found Guilty Of Hiding Ties To A Chinese-Run Recruitment Program
Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard's Chemistry and Chemical Biology department, lied about disclosing foreign financial conflicts of interests.

Prosecutors said that Lieber didn't disclose his involvement in a Chinese program, called Thousand Talents Plan, that was designed to recruit individuals with foreign tech knowledge and intellectual property to the country. He pled not guilty to two counts — four tax offenses and making false statements to authorities.

  • Lieber denied any relationship with the program after US authorities and the National Institutes of Health — one of his research funders — questioned him.
  • Prosecutors estimate Lieber received $50,000 per month from the Wuhan University of Technology and over $1.5 million in total from the Chinese program, which he didn't disclose.
  • Lieber published articles, organized conferences and applied for patents on behalf of the Chinese University in return for the financial compensation he received.

