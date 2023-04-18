Popular
'there was a racial component to the case'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Charges Filed Against Homeowner Accused Of Shooting Black Teen Who Went To The Wrong House
Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot when he went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.
The Lede

Felony charges have been filed against the homeowner accused of shooting Black teenager Ralph Yarl when he rang the wrong doorbell in Kansas City last week.

Key Details

  • The suspect, an 85-year-old white man called Andrew D Lester, faces one count of assault in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action.
  • Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said Yarl was shot twice, and that "there was a racial component to the case."
  • The suspect is not yet in custody, but there is a warrant out for his arrest with the bond set at $200,000.

Comments

