Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

JUST IN

Adwait
Adwait via abcnews.go.com
Charges Dropped Against Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting On 'Rust' Set In New Mexico
Baldwin was facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
· 1k reads
·
·
·

The Lede

Baldwin's attorneys and sources with knowledge of the matter told ABC news that the charges brought forward against actor and producer Alec Baldwin have been dropped.

Key Details

  • Two counts of involuntary manslaughter were brought up against Baldwin after he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust," a western film that was in production, in October 2021.
  • Baldwin was practicing when the firearm went off. The shot struck Hutchins and also hurt the film's director Joel Souza with a non-life-threatening injury.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories