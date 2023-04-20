JUST IN
Charges Dropped Against Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting On 'Rust' Set In New Mexico
The Lede
Baldwin's attorneys and sources with knowledge of the matter told ABC news that the charges brought forward against actor and producer Alec Baldwin have been dropped.
Key Details
- Two counts of involuntary manslaughter were brought up against Baldwin after he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust," a western film that was in production, in October 2021.
- Baldwin was practicing when the firearm went off. The shot struck Hutchins and also hurt the film's director Joel Souza with a non-life-threatening injury.