JAN 6
Jail Time For Missouri Trio Involved In Capitol Insurrection
The Lede
On Monday, two men and a woman from Missouri were sentenced to several weeks in jail for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.
Key Details
- Emily Hernandez was handed 30 days in jail while her uncle, William Merry, and another suburban St. Louis man, Paul Scott Westover, were sentenced to 45 days each.
- The three were also fined $500 each for damage caused to the Capitol building.
- A government sentencing memo says Hernandez was encouraged by Merry to pick up a broken piece of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's sign, and also filmed herself stealing two other signs.
