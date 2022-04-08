Drastic Measures
Canada Introduces Two-Year Ban On Foreign Homebuyers To Cool Housing Market
The Lede
Foreign homebuyers will be banned from buying properties in Canada for two years to cool off the housing market, the country's government announced as it laid out this year's federal budget.
Key Details
- In addition to a two-year ban on foreign home buying, people who sell their home within a year will face higher taxes — though there are some exceptions, including for permanent residents and foreign students.
- The budget also includes money and other measures, such as changes to the first-time homebuyers tax credit, to help Canadians trying to get on the housing ladder.
- The move comes amid record housing prices, which climbed by more than 20% last year, and rising rental costs.
