Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'the state will do their job for them'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
California To Fine School District $1.5 Million For Rejecting Materials Mentioning Harvey Milk
The governor announced the penalty less than 24 hours after a nearly six-hour school board meeting that dissolved into shouts and jeers multiple times.
·
·
·

The Lede

The state of California is fining Temecula Valley Unified School District for $1.5 million after its conservative board members voted to reject state-endorsed textbooks that include a short biography of gay rights activist Harvey Milk. In addition to the fine, state governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the district to pay the $1.6 million shipping costs associated with sending the school materials to the district.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories