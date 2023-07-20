'the state will do their job for them'
California To Fine School District $1.5 Million For Rejecting Materials Mentioning Harvey Milk
The Lede
The state of California is fining Temecula Valley Unified School District for $1.5 million after its conservative board members voted to reject state-endorsed textbooks that include a short biography of gay rights activist Harvey Milk. In addition to the fine, state governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the district to pay the $1.6 million shipping costs associated with sending the school materials to the district.