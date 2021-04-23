KEEPING UP WITH JENNER
Caitlyn Jenner Announces She Will Run For Governor Of California
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via mooresvilletribune.com
The LedeJenner will run as a GOP candidate and joins the ranks of other contenders who have announced their intention to run, including Kevin Faulconer, former Mayor of the City of San Diego, and John Cox, who ran against Newsom in the 2018 California governor's race.
Key Details
- Efforts to recall Newsom have been fueled by criticism of how Newsom has handled the pandemic and how it's led to the shuttering of thousands of businesses.
- In a statement, Jenner said, "I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."
- While Jenner has not spoken on her stance regarding issues such as the economy and the pandemic, Jenner has previously identified herself as "economically conservative, socially progressive."