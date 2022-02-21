ROCKET MAN
BYU Students Displaced From Dorm After Homemade Rocket Fuel Explodes
Submitted by Annie Johnson via kutv.com
The Lede
"A resident in one of the dorm rooms was cooking up homemade rocket fuel," said BYU Police spokesperson Jeff Long. "It had flashed, caused a fireball, which then created enough heat that it tripped the sprinkler system."
Key Details
- Emergency services quickly put out the fire and nobody was hurt. However, the dorm sustained water damage, displacing 22 students. Police said BYU is helping those students find alternative housing.
- It's still unclear why the 22-year-old male suspect was making rocket fuel.
- The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges have not been ruled out.
Additional submission from Annie Johnson:
Carl Icahn Launches A Proxy Battle Against McDonald's Board After Slamming The Fast-Food Chain For Its Treatment Of Pregnant Pigs
Icahn called out the company this week for failing to end the use of gestation crates, a practice he told Bloomberg causes "unnecessary suffering."
Comments