BYU Students Displaced From Dorm After Homemade Rocket Fuel Explodes
Several students at Brigham Young University were displaced from their dorm after some homemade rocket fuel exploded, police said.

"A resident in one of the dorm rooms was cooking up homemade rocket fuel," said BYU Police spokesperson Jeff Long. "It had flashed, caused a fireball, which then created enough heat that it tripped the sprinkler system."

  • Emergency services quickly put out the fire and nobody was hurt. However, the dorm sustained water damage, displacing 22 students. Police said BYU is helping those students find alternative housing.
  • It's still unclear why the 22-year-old male suspect was making rocket fuel.
  • The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges have not been ruled out.

