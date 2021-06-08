EVEN ON SUNDAYS 👀
Burger King Takes A Dig At Chick-Fil-A With LGBTQ+ Donations
The Lede
Burger King said it would donate 40 cents to the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the US, for every Ch'King sandwich sold in June, "even on Sunday." The announcement was meant as a shot at its rival Chik-Fil-A, a company that has had a fraught history with the LGBTQ community and is famously closed on Sundays because of its Christian ownership.
Key Details
- Previously, Chik-Fil-A has stayed away from supporting the LGBTQ+ community and has donated to anti-LGBTQ+ organizations, which has drawn harsh criticism.
- Burger King's new chicken was introduced earlier this year and the company hopes it brings stiff competition to their competitors McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Shake Shack.
- Other Burger King pride month promos include free Whoppers for those who order the Ch'King via their website or app, between June 3 and 20.