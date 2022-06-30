Dedicated Restaurant Worker Gets A $250K Donation After Receiving A Paltry Loyalty Gift From His Employer

Ford, a 54-year-old fast food restaurant worker at the Las Vegas International airport claims he's never taken a day off in nearly three decades.

His company decided to award his loyalty by giving him a gift bag which contained a slew of predictable items — like a Starbucks tumbler, some candy, pens and a movie ticket.

Ford graciously accepted his gift and posted a thank-you note on Instagram.

After his video was met with a wave of support from viewers who said he deserved much more, one of his children made a GoFundMe, which by Thursday (June 30, 2022) morning had accumulated over $270,000.

