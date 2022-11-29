sentencing scheduled for february
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Pleads Guilty To Terrorism And Murder, Faces More Charges
The Lede
Payton Gendron, the gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo in May, pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and murder charges.
Key Details
- The 15 state charges Gendron pleaded guilty to include murder, attempted murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate. The latter carries a mandatory life sentence.
- The shooter still faces more than 20 federal charges, some of which carry the death penalty. His sentencing is scheduled for February 15, 2023.
- The indictment by Erie County district attorney John Flynn says Gendron shot and killed 10 Black people because of their "perceived race and/or color."
