sentencing scheduled for february

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via abcnews.go.com
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Pleads Guilty To Terrorism And Murder, Faces More Charges
Payton Gendron killed 10 Black people in the shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo earlier this year.
The Lede

Payton Gendron, the gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo in May, pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and murder charges.

Key Details

  • The 15 state charges Gendron pleaded guilty to include murder, attempted murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate. The latter carries a mandatory life sentence.
  • The shooter still faces more than 20 federal charges, some of which carry the death penalty. His sentencing is scheduled for February 15, 2023.
  • The indictment by Erie County district attorney John Flynn says Gendron shot and killed 10 Black people because of their "perceived race and/or color."

Comments

