Bruce Willis Is Leaving Acting Following An Aphasia Diagnosis
Submitted by Molly Bradley via usmagazine.com
The Lede
The Willis family broke the news on Wednesday, March 30, of the actor's diagnosis with aphasia, a condition that affects the brain's cognitive abilities. Rumer Willis's Instagram post was cosigned by her sisters Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, Rumer's mother and Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and Bruce's current wife Emma Heming.
Key Details
- According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia primarily affects the brain's ability to understand and express language — in other words, it debilitates communication.
- "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," Rumer Willis wrote in her post.
- She ended the post by saying, "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."
