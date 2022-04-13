NYC SHOOTING
Police Name Person Of Interest In Brooklyn Subway Shooting
The Lede
New York police have identified a person of interest in connection with the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people with gunshot wounds and injured at least 18 others on Tuesday.
Key Details
- NYPD tweeted on Tuesday evening that they were looking for 62-year-old Frank R Martin in connection with the attack. He was described as a person of interest but it is not known whether he was the shooter.
- NYPD Chief James Essig said the gunman behind the incident opened fire at least 33 times with a Glock 9-milimetre handgun. Witnesses say the perp also released two smoke grenades in the subway station.
- Up to $50,000 has been offered as a reward for any information that points to an arrest in the case.
