'we certainly count on a positive result'
Chances Of Prisoner Swap For Brittney Griner Are 'Strengthened' As Russia Angles For Notorious Arms Dealer
The Lede
Russia has said the chances of WNBA player Brittney Griner returning to the US in a prisoner swap had "strengthened," as the Kremlin angles to have a notorious arms dealer freed in return, reports say.
Key Details
- On Friday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the US and Moscow are exploring a possible prisoner exchange for Griner, with convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout among those being discussed.
- Bout is a former Soviet air officer, nicknamed "the merchant of death," who is believed to have helped arm terrorist groups, including the Taliban.