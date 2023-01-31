'monumental shift'
British Columbia's Drug Decriminalization Experiment Starts Tuesday
The Lede
British Columbia, Canada, will commence a three-year decriminalization experiment Tuesday that allows drug users aged 18 and over to carry a up to 2.5 grams of opioids like heroin and fentanyl, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA.
Key Details
- Federal minister of mental health and addictions Carolyn Bennett said: "Through this exemption we will be able to reduce the stigma, the fear and shame that keep people who use drugs silent about their use. And help more people access life-saving supports and treatment.