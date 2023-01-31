Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'monumental shift'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via thestar.com
British Columbia's Drug Decriminalization Experiment Starts Tuesday
Toronto Public Health says it continues working with Health Canada on a revised version of its initial decriminalization proposal.
· 116 reads

The Lede

British Columbia, Canada, will commence a three-year decriminalization experiment Tuesday that allows drug users aged 18 and over to carry a up to 2.5 grams of opioids like heroin and fentanyl, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA.

Key Details

  • Federal minister of mental health and addictions Carolyn Bennett said: "Through this exemption we will be able to reduce the stigma, the fear and shame that keep people who use drugs silent about their use. And help more people access life-saving supports and treatment.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories