'HE CANNOT CONTINUE TO SERVE'
New York Lieutenant Governor Resigns Amid Bribery Scandal
211 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via edition.cnn.com
The Lede
NY lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin resigned on Tuesday after being arrested and indicted in connection with his alleged participation in a bribery scheme to obtain campaign funds in exchange for a state grant. Benjamin was appointed to the role by Governor Hochul, after Andrew Cuomo resigned in 2021.
Key Details
- Benjamin has been accused of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer, in exchange for Benjamin's influence as a state senator to secure a $50,000 grant for the developer's non-profit organization.
- After turning himself in on Tuesday, the Democrat pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including bribery, honest services wire fraud and two counts of falsification of records.
- Benjamin has since been released and bail set at $250,000.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments