when will this end?
Boy, 11, Shot By Police After Mother Asked Him To Call 911 About Domestic Disturbance
The Lede
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy was shot in the chest by a police officer on Saturday after his mother asked him to call 911 to report a domestic disturbance. Aderrien Murry's mother, Nakala, said police were called after the father of one of her other children allegedly came to the house at 4 a.m. in an "irate" mood. She said Aderrien was later shot by the officer who responded to the call, and he suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver.