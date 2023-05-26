Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via independent.co.uk
Boy, 11, Shot By Police After Mother Asked Him To Call 911 About Domestic Disturbance
Aderrien Murry is recovering at home after he was shot in the chest by an Indianola Police Department officer.
The Lede

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy was shot in the chest by a police officer on Saturday after his mother asked him to call 911 to report a domestic disturbance. Aderrien Murry's mother, Nakala, said police were called after the father of one of her other children allegedly came to the house at 4 a.m. in an "irate" mood. She said Aderrien was later shot by the officer who responded to the call, and he suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver.

