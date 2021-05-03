SPENDING IT ALL IN ONE PLACE
Boris Johnson Commissions $278 Million Royal Yacht Named For Prince Philip
Submitted by Molly Bradley via insider.com
The LedeThough Prince Philip had lamented the loss of the Britannia and Queen Elizabeth once expressed interest in the idea of a new yacht, an editor from Sky News says that the Prime Minister hasn't yet run his plans for the costly new yacht by the Queen.
Key Details
- The prior yacht, the Royal Yacht Britannia, was built in 1954 and sailed the Royal Family on official business and vacations for 44 years, until Parliament decommissioned it in 1997 due to its annual £11 million upkeep.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants the new yacht to help "sell Britain to the world."
- Per estimations from the Ministry of Defence, the cost just to build the new yacht would be around £200 million, or $278 million.