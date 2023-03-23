'it's over with'
Body Found Of Student Who Shot Two Administrators At Denver High School, Officials Say
The Lede
Authorities have identified the body as Austin Lyle, the 17-year-old gunman who shot two administrators at Denver's East High School on Wednesday. Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw has not disclosed how the person whose body was found died.
Key Details
- One of the shooting victims was released from hospital on Wednesday evening, while the other remains in a serious condition.
- McGraw said: "It's over. That's all I can say for tonight. It's over with."