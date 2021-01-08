Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Black Officer Who Risked His Life To Lead Mob Away From Senate Hailed As Hero
The LedeIn a key moment captured on video, officer Eugene Goodman, armed with only a baton, shoved the leader of the rioters and lured the mob in the opposite direction of an open doorway that would have led them straight to the Senate chamber.
Key Details
The Source
