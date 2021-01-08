63
IT COULD HAVE BEEN MUCH WORSE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
A viral video taken by HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic shows a lone Black Capitol Police officer trying to hold back a mob as rioters chase after him in the Capitol.

The Lede

In a key moment captured on video, officer Eugene Goodman, armed with only a baton, shoved the leader of the rioters and lured the mob in the opposite direction of an open doorway that would have led them straight to the Senate chamber.

Key Details

  • Instead of going toward the Senate chamber, the rioters followed Goodman as he ran to another part of the Capitol where the mob was met with more law enforcement.
  • Although many people have criticized the leadership of the Capitol Police for their failed response to the breach, the quick thinking and actions of individual officers such as Goodman have been praised.
  • Doug Jensen, who led the rioters, was arrested last Friday night and has been let go from his job at a masonry company in Iowa.

