Half a century
Oldest Former Member Of US Black Panthers Wins Parole After Fifty Years
The Lede
Eighty-five-year-old Sundiata Acoli, the oldest former member of the US Black Panthers, has been granted parole by a New Jersey court after almost half a century in prison.
Key Details
- In 1973, New Jersey State trooper Werner Foerster was killed in a gunfight that ensued after a routine traffic stop. Acoli was driving with fellow Black Panthers Assata and Malik Shakur at the time.
- Acoli has said for years that he lost consciousness after being shot during the incident, and awoke to find Foerster dead.
- Though Acoli has repeatedly been denied parole for the past 29 years, New Jersey's Supreme Court this week voted 3-2 to overrule a parole board ruling.
