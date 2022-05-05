'it's horrendous'
What We Know About The Bird Flu Wiping Out Millions Of Chickens And Turkeys In The US
The Lede
Eurasian H5N1 avian influenza has torn through almost every continent on the planet since it emerged in late 2021, including the US, where it was first detected in January. The bird flu has resulted in the death of more than 36 million chickens and turkeys across America — but most of these deaths are at the hands of poultry and egg companies hoping to prevent the spread of the avian flu, rather than the virus itself.
Key Details
- The H5N1 strain has an almost 100 percent mortality rate in infected birds, but the majority of birds that have died as a result of the virus have been culled by their owners.
- The bird flu spreads quickly in poultry farms, where culling methods include suffocation and closing off barn vents to raise temperatures and induce heatstroke.
- The virus is not believed to be dangerous to humans, but experts worry that if left unchecked, it could mutate in a way that allows it to spread quickly between people.
