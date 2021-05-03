Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
2167 members

News on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

OPEN THE FLOOD GATES

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnbc.com

On Monday, Gates posted in a tweet that he and his wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates, are ending their marriage.

The Lede

In the tweet, the Gateses said that while they will continue to work together on the nonprofit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, they don't believe they can "grow together as a couple in the next phase of their lives."

Key Details

  • Bill and Melinda met at Microsoft when she worked for the company as a marketing manager.
  • After Bill left Microsoft's board last year, he dedicated more time to the work of their private charity foundation, which they founded in 2000.
  • It's unknown how their assets will be split. He currently owns 1.37% of Microsoft's outstanding shares, which are estimated to be worth more than $26 billion.