OPEN THE FLOOD GATES
Bill Gates And Melinda Gates Are Divorcing After 27 Years Together
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnbc.com
The LedeIn the tweet, the Gateses said that while they will continue to work together on the nonprofit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, they don't believe they can "grow together as a couple in the next phase of their lives."
Key Details
- Bill and Melinda met at Microsoft when she worked for the company as a marketing manager.
- After Bill left Microsoft's board last year, he dedicated more time to the work of their private charity foundation, which they founded in 2000.
- It's unknown how their assets will be split. He currently owns 1.37% of Microsoft's outstanding shares, which are estimated to be worth more than $26 billion.