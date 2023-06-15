more than 60 total accusations
Bill Cosby Sued In Nevada By Nine Women Who Accuse Him Of Sexual Assault
The Lede
Nine women in Nevada have filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby, following the state's recent passing of a law that removes the statute of limitations for civil cases. The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, says Cosby used his "enormous power, fame and prestige" to sexually abuse each of the women.
Key Details
- The nine women named in the lawsuit are Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta and Angela Leslie.