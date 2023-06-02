'we’re coming for him'
Bill Cosby Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuits After States Extend Statutes Of Limitations
The Lede
Women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault decades ago have filed or are likely to file new civil lawsuits against the comedian, following the passing of laws extending the statute of limitations for sexual abuse accusers in several states.
Key Details
- On Thursday, former model Victoria Valentino sued Cosby — who has been accused of sexually assaulting approximately 60 women over the course of decades — over an alleged drugging and rape in 1969.