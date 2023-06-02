Popular
Bill Cosby Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuits After States Extend Statutes Of Limitations
Former Playboy model Victoria Valentino has publicly accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in 1969, and accusers in Nevada plan legal action thanks to "look back window" laws.
The Lede

Women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault decades ago have filed or are likely to file new civil lawsuits against the comedian, following the passing of laws extending the statute of limitations for sexual abuse accusers in several states.

Key Details

  • On Thursday, former model Victoria Valentino sued Cosby — who has been accused of sexually assaulting approximately 60 women over the course of decades — over an alleged drugging and rape in 1969.

