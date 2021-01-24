28
Internet outages and slowed services hit many areas of the East Coast just as the work day was ramping up Tuesday.

The Lede

While the exact cause of the outage is still unclear, the issue seems to be connected to Verizon Fios's internet service.

Key Details

  • Verizon's customer support Twitter account posted that a fiber was cut in Brooklyn, which may explain some of the outages Fios users have been experiencing.
  • Amazon Web Service's status page also shows that Amazon is currently investigating a connectivity issue with an external internet provider outside of the AWS network.
  • Internet service issues are likely to have a huge impact on people's ability to work and attend school remotely from home.

