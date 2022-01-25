THE STANDOFF
Putin Might Invade Ukraine. Here's Why It Matters
Submitted by Adwait via nbcnews.com
The Lede
Russia and Putin have denied that they will attack Ukraine, but considering the history between the two countries and Putin's point of view — he calls Ukraine "unfinished business" and wants to recapture and turn it into an old-school Soviet-era block of power — experts are having a tough time predicting if he would really go through with the invasion.
Key Details
- Global experts are still unclear as to whether Putin will strike first, considering he has amassed forces around the East and South of Ukraine over the past year.
- "He is personally, deeply and emotionally invested in recovering Russia’s former power over his neighbors," said Keir Giles, a senior consulting fellow.
- "The Russians put in place all of the capabilities and unbalance that they would need to carry it out," said Jack Watling, a land warfare expert and research fellow based in London.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Inside The Omicron-Era Classroom
Teachers from across America share what school is like two years into a pandemic.