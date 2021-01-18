37
HISTORIC PICK

Submitted by Molly Bradley
"She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts," Joe Biden said of Rachel Levine.

The Lede

As assistant health secretary under Xavier Becerra, Biden's pick for head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Levine would become the highest-ranking transgender official and would manage 10 regional health offices nationwide, the Office of the Surgeon General and the US Public Health Service Commission Corps.

Key Details

  • Previously, Levine was confirmed three times by Pennsylvanias's Republican-majority Senate as Pennsylvania's secretary of health, and in 2015 she was confirmed unanimously as the state's physician general.
  • Levine is a graduate of Harvard and of Tulane Medical School, and was chief resident at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York.
  • Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, the first openly transgender appointee under Obama, said of Levine, "She's just so highly qualified, regardless of her identity."

