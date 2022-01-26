WAITING FOR THE NEXT MOVE
Biden Doesn't Rule Out Personal Sanctions If Putin And Russia Invade Ukraine
The Lede
While Russia has pointed fingers at the US and other nations for "escalating tensions" between them and Ukraine — where the Russians currently have troops stationed near the south-western border — the Kremlin wants assurances from NATO that they will not add more nations, such as Ukraine, to their alliance. The UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss agreed with Biden and said sanctions on banks, business and people could become a reality if an invasion takes place.
Key Details
- The US denies Russia's claim and believes the Russian aggression at the Ukraine border has nothing to do with the possibility of a NATO alliance expansion.
- Biden said that if Russia makes a move, it could be "the largest invasion since World War Two" and have an enormous global consequence.
- Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Biden's statements and said any potential personal sanctions could be "politically destructive" and "painful" for the president.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Sean Payton’s Departure Will Be Felt Throughout The NFL
From New Orleans to the NFC South to the entire league, the coach’s decision to step down will reverberate far and wide