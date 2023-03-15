'i'm here with you today to act'
Biden Issues Executive Order Aimed At Reducing Gun Violence: 'It's Common Sense'
The Lede
On Tuesday, President Biden issued an executive order that aims to curb gun violence by increasing the number of background checks to buy firearms, promoting better and more secure storage of guns, directing federal agencies to promote "red-flag" laws, and instructing the attorney general to release more information about federally licensed firearms dealers who violate the law.