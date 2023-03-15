Popular
'i'm here with you today to act'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Biden Issues Executive Order Aimed At Reducing Gun Violence: 'It's Common Sense'
The executive order seeks to ensure US law enforcement agencies are getting the most out of a bipartisan gun control​ law enacted last summer.
The Lede

On Tuesday, President Biden issued an executive order that aims to curb gun violence by increasing the number of background checks to buy firearms, promoting better and more secure storage of guns, directing federal agencies to promote "red-flag" laws, and instructing the attorney general to release more information about federally licensed firearms dealers who violate the law.

