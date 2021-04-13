Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
NEARLY 20 YEARS LATER

Submitted by James Crugnale via cnn.com

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Lede

While Biden has previously spoken out against leaving the country too hastily, the president to the conclusion that there isn't a military solution to the current situation. Currently, around 2,500 troops are stationed in Afghanistan, and some troops are expected to still remain to provide diplomatic security.

Key Details

  • The withdrawal would mark the the end of the longest war in American history.
  • The Biden Administration is expected to shift its priorities in the region to fostering peace talks between the government and the Taliban.
  • According to the proposed plan, US troops will stay longer than the May 1 deadline that the Trump Administration had negotiated with the Taliban.