an ultimatum

Biden Admin Mulling Nationwide TikTok Ban If Chinese Parent Company Doesn't Divest
"If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn't solve the problem," a TikTok spokesperson told CBS News in a statement.
The Biden administration has told TikTok it could face a nationwide ban if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, does not divest itself of the app. A spokesperson for TikTok told CBS News: "The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, US-based protection of US user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting and verification, which we are already implementing."

