HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BETTY!

Submitted by Molly Bradley
She said she is also working on getting her 1971 show "The Pet Set" rereleased.

The "Golden Girls" actress detailed her birthday plans and other current projects to Entertainment Tonight, focusing on her lifelong love for animals.

  • "Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID," said White, "so I am working on getting 'The Pet Set' rereleased, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."
  • The actress created "Betty White's Pet Set" in 1971, where she brought on icons like Mary Tyler Moore and Doris Day and their animals.
  • White has been an activist for wildlife conservation and the humane treatment of animals for most of her life.

