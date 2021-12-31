NOOOOOOO
Betty White, 'Golden Girls' Icon, Dies At 99
Submitted by Molly Bradley via tmz.com
The Lede
Though Betty White was best known for the role of Rose Nylund on "Golden Girls" from 1985 to 1992, she started working in TV in 1949, and starred in "The Betty White Show" beginning in 1977. Her breakout role in comedy TV was in 1973 as Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
Key Details
- Before her TV career, Betty White worked in radio in the '40s, and even had her own radio program.
- White won five Primetime Awards over the course of her career, including one for "Golden Girls" and two for her role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
- White was born on January 17, 1922 — she would have celebrated her 100th birthday next month.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Thousands Evacuated, Hundreds Of Homes Lost In Boulder County As Firefighting Efforts Continue Friday
Hundreds of structures — including homes and businesses — have been destroyed in Boulder County following a fast-moving grass fire that forced evacuations in all of Superior and Louisville.