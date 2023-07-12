Popular
'Bank of America is a repeat offender'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via npr.org
Bank Of America To Pay $250 Million For Illegal Fees, Fake Accounts
An investigation found that Bank of America raked in tens of millions of dollars in resubmitted insufficient funds fees. The bank also illegally opened credit cards without customers knowledge.
The Lede

America's second largest bank must pay more than $100 million to customers after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found it had double-charged insufficient fund fees, withheld reward bonuses and "misappropriated sensitive personal information" to open accounts without customers' knowledge or permission. Bank of America must also pay another $90 million in penalties, and a further $60 million for violating laws around overdraft fees.

