'Bank of America is a repeat offender'
Bank Of America To Pay $250 Million For Illegal Fees, Fake Accounts
The Lede
America's second largest bank must pay more than $100 million to customers after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found it had double-charged insufficient fund fees, withheld reward bonuses and "misappropriated sensitive personal information" to open accounts without customers' knowledge or permission. Bank of America must also pay another $90 million in penalties, and a further $60 million for violating laws around overdraft fees.