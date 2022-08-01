don't spray it
Some Banana Boat Sunscreen Products Have Been Recalled After A Harmful Chemical Was Detected
The Lede
Edgewell Personal Care Company has issued a recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 in the US, after the presence of benzene was detected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says benzene is harmful to the airway, eyes, lungs, nervous system and skin. The chemical can also cause certain blood cancers, including leukemia.
Key Details
- Edgewell said in a statement that benzene is not used in the products, and its presence was caused by the propellant that distributes sunscreen in the aerosol can packaging.
- Products with the lot codes 20016AF, 20084BF and 21139AF, distributed in stores and online, should be discarded.
- Edgewell added: no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended."
