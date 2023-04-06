'depraved, systemic failure of the Archdiocese'
Baltimore’s Catholic Church Sexually Abused At Least 600 Children Over 60 Years, Maryland AG Says
Catholic Church officials in Baltimore have been accused of covering up the sexual abuse of 600-plus children over several decades, in a report published by State Attorney General Anthony Brown. The report, which names 156 abusers but says there are likely many more, said: "Time and again, the Archdiocese chose to safeguard the institution and avoid scandal instead of protecting the children in its care."