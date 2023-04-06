Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'depraved, systemic failure of the Archdiocese'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
Baltimore’s Catholic Church Sexually Abused At Least 600 Children Over 60 Years, Maryland AG Says
"Young people in some parishes were preyed upon by multiple abusers over decades," the state's top prosecutor said after a 4-year investigation.
·
·
·

The Lede

Catholic Church officials in Baltimore have been accused of covering up the sexual abuse of 600-plus children over several decades, in a report published by State Attorney General Anthony Brown. The report, which names 156 abusers but says there are likely many more, said: "Time and again, the Archdiocese chose to safeguard the institution and avoid scandal instead of protecting the children in its care."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories