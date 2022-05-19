THE FORMULA SHORTAGE, EXPLAINED
Why Is There A Baby Formula Shortage In The United States?
The Lede
Families across the US are in the grip of a baby formula shortage so serious that President Joe Biden just invoked the Defense Production Act to accelerate the manufacture of the product, and authorized flights to boost supplies imported from overseas. The problem started when a manufacturing plant responsible for producing around one-fifth of the country's infant formula shut down in response to suspected contamination — revealing just how fragile the US's baby formula supply chain really is.
Key Details
- In the US, just four companies control around 90 percent of the country's entire formula market. These companies operate only a small number of factories, meaning the closure of even one plant can have severe consequences for supply.
- US states sign contracts with formula makers to provide subsidized product for low-income families. These companies get a big market advantage, leading to reliance on a few main suppliers.
- A lack of overseas imports leave the US vulnerable to domestic supply chain issues.
