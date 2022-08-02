'Now, justice has been delivered'
Who Was Ayman al-Zawahiri, The Al Qaeda Leader Recently Killed In A US Airstrike?
The Lede
On Monday, President Biden announced that Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of militant terrorist network Al Qaeda, was killed in a US airstrike in Afghanistan on Saturday. Known as the mastermind behind the September 11 terrorist attacks, al-Zawahiri had been one of America's most sought-after criminals for over twenty years.
Key Details
- Egyptian-born al-Zawahiri was a trained surgeon and Osama bin Laden's right-hand man. He took over as Al Qaeda's leader in 2011 after bin Laden was killed in a US raid.
- Former CIA director John Brennan told MSNBC that al-Zawahiri had been "involved in terrorist activities for the past 40 years" — including assassination attempts, violent campaigns and bombings that have collectively killed hundreds of people.
- Al-Zawahiri had previously survived four attempts to kill or capture him between 2001 and 2007.