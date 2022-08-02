Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'Now, justice has been delivered'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez · · 859 reads ·
Who Was Ayman al-Zawahiri, The Al Qaeda Leader Recently Killed In A US Airstrike?
Ayman al-Zawahiri — one of the FBI's most wanted terrorists in the world — was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday.

The Lede

On Monday, President Biden announced that Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of militant terrorist network Al Qaeda, was killed in a US airstrike in Afghanistan on Saturday. Known as the mastermind behind the September 11 terrorist attacks, al-Zawahiri had been one of America's most sought-after criminals for over twenty years.

Key Details

  • Egyptian-born al-Zawahiri was a trained surgeon and Osama bin Laden's right-hand man. He took over as Al Qaeda's leader in 2011 after bin Laden was killed in a US raid.
  • Former CIA director John Brennan told MSNBC that al-Zawahiri had been "involved in terrorist activities for the past 40 years" — including assassination attempts, violent campaigns and bombings that have collectively killed hundreds of people.
  • Al-Zawahiri had previously survived four attempts to kill or capture him between 2001 and 2007.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.