EXPECT DELAYS
Here's When Roads Will Be Busiest For Memorial Day Weekend
Submitted by Adwait via usatoday.com
The LedeAbout 60% more people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year, although predictions still put this year's rush about 6 million travelers shy of 2019 levels. Thursday is going to be particularity bad for travelers in New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC, whereas Friday will be bad around Detroit, Houston and Los Angeles.
Key Details
- On the East Coast, roads are expected to be the busiest in New York between 1 and 3 PM and in Boston between 3 and 5 PM.
- Travelers in Chicago and Detroit should expect clogged roads between 2 and 4:45 PM. In Atlanta, Houston and Washington DC, the worst is expected between 3:15 and 5:30 PM.
- On the West Coast, travelers in and around Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles should expect long delays beginning around 4:30 and lasting until 7:45 PM in some cases.