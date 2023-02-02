Popular
Australia Says No Place For King Charles III On New A$5 Note
Central bank says new design will honor "the culture and history of the First Australians."
Australia's new five-dollar note will replace the image of Queen Elizabeth II with a design honoring the country's Indigenous people. King Charles III, who is now Australia's head of state, will no longer appear on any of the country's paper currency.

  • Prime minister Anthony Albanese said: "The monarch will still be on the coins, but the five-dollar note will say more about our history and our heritage and our country, and I see that as a good thing."

