Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'this ... individual does not meet the character test'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via abcnews.go.com
Australia Could Deny Ye Entry Over Antisemitism
An Australian government minister says rapper Ye could be refused a visa due to antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia.
· 327 reads

The Lede

Australia's education minister Jason Clare said Wednesday that Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — could be refused a visa due to his antisemitic comments. Clare said he didn't know if Ye had applied for a visa, but was responding to reports that the rapper plans to visit the family of new partner Bianca Censori in Melbourne.

Key Details

  • Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, also told Sky News: "We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories