Australia Could Deny Ye Entry Over Antisemitism
The Lede
Australia's education minister Jason Clare said Wednesday that Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — could be refused a visa due to his antisemitic comments. Clare said he didn't know if Ye had applied for a visa, but was responding to reports that the rapper plans to visit the family of new partner Bianca Censori in Melbourne.
Key Details
- Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, also told Sky News: "We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa."